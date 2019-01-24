66 Session in 60 Seconds - Bill prohibits minors from tanning

A state legislator is trying to make it illegal for your child to have access to tanning devices.
If passed, anyone under the age of 18 would not be able to use a tanning bed. In this bill, it states approximately 1.6 million teenagers use artificial tanning devices, which means one in nine high school girls have already used some sort of tanning device.
Republican Senator Roger Webb from Billings is trying to protect minors from the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation, by making it illegal for them to use it. The bill also states, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the World Health Organization International Agency have done research and declared things such as tanning beds and sunlamps are known for causing cancer.