66 Session in 60 Seconds - Bill breakdown

With only 39 days left in the session, legislators are very busy as they are on the downhill slide of the halfway point. There are 56 bills being heard on Wednesday so let's break down a few of them.
The first bill is House Bill 500, prohibiting the abortion of an unborn child capable of feeling pain. Which means an abortion would not be legal after 20 weeks, because the nerve links have been formed according to the bill sponsor, Representative Lola Sheldon-Galloway.
Next is House Bill 219, which revises legal Holidays in Montana and would establish the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, which would remove Columbus Day.
House Bill 640, revises laws related to childhood sexual abuse, while also revising the statute of limitations for civil liability for childhood sexual abuse.
And last, is Senate Bill 38, which would allow emergency care providers to offer community health care.