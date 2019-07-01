HELENA - Sen. Jon Tester is stopping in Helena on Tuesday, July 2 to provide updates on current legislation, including efforts to recognize the Little Shell Tribe.
From Tester's office:
TOMORROW: Tester to Hold Town Hall in Helena
(Helena, Mont.) – U.S. Senator Jon Tester will hold a town hall TOMORROW, July 2, at 10 a.m. MT in Helena. Tester will answer questions from constituents and provide updates on his legislation to federally recognize the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the signing of his Blue Water Navy veterans bill into law, and his efforts to pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Senator Tester’s Helena Town Hall
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
10 a.m. MT
Helena College
Student Center