HELENA- Representing over 9,000 union iron workers, the Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest announced their endorsement of Senator Steve Daines, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate.
In a release from the Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest, Council President Steve Pendergrass said Industry Recognized Apprenticeships (IRAPs) are a direct threat to their members and that Daines has worked keep IRAPs out of the construction industry.
The Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest represents over 9,000 members in regions like Portland, Oregon, Pocatello, Idaho and Anchorage, Alaska according to the release.
Montana Local 841 merged with Local 372 in 2006, which now covers 250,000 square miles according to the Iron Workers Local No. 732 website.
Several counties in Montana are currently covered by Local No. 732, along with counties in Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.
For more information on the Iron Workers Local No. 732, you can visit their website here.