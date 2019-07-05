See the historic city of Helena aboard the Last Chance Tour Train

HELENA – This summer the Last Chance Tour Trains are back at it again in the Capital City, offering historic tours aboard the open-air tour trains. The trains have been in Helena since 1954 and have been showing riders the fun way to see the beautiful historic Helena.
Riders will be able to see the rich mansion district, the Cathedral of St. Helena and roll by the Governor’s homes. You will also cruise by Reeder’s Alley, a restored miners’ village, while enjoying the unique architecture along Last Chance Gulch and see the old fire tower.
“It’s really just a wonderful opportunity for folks to see Helena, because it’s a super underappreciated city. There’s tremendous history, tremendous people, tremendous cites and it’s nice to be able to share that with people,” said Matthew Sekerak a Train Driver for Last Chance Tours.
They average about 20,000 riders a year from the beginning of May until the middle of September. Because of the abundance of riders, they do have a second train this year to keep up with the influx of riders they have seen so far this year.
The train departs from the Montana Historical Society Monday through Sunday with the first tour beginning at 11 a.m. If you are interested in jumping aboard the tour trains you can find out more information by clicking here.