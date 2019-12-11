Second daily flight to Seattle coming to Helena Regional Airport

The second Alaska Airlines flight will depart first thing in the morning, 7 a.m., and return to the Capital City at the end of the day around 11:30 p.m. The airport director says this new flight will be very convenient to business travelers.
"A lot of folks here can go in the morning and do their business in Seattle and then come back that night, says Jeff Wadekamper, the Helena Regional Airport Director. “It makes for a long day, but you can do same day business travel."
Wadekamper went on to say the new morning flight will also help people who are traveling through Seattle to other destinations because there is a great number of connections that the morning flight will facilitate.
Reservations for the new flight are currently available.