HELENA- Several scam phone calls have been made over the past month using the Lewis and Clark County Justice Court’s phone number according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO says scammers are using the phone number to try and get money by telling the person who answers the phone that a relative of theirs is in jail and needs money to post bond and or pay fines.
Officials are reminding people that the Lewis and Clark Justice Court will never call to collect bond or fine money.
If you receive one of these calls you are advised not to give the caller any personal information or money.
Anyone who has given personal information to these callers can call the Office of Consumer Protection with the State of Montana at 406-444-4500.
For more information, you can call the Lewis and Clark Justice Court at 406-447-8201 or 406-447-8202.