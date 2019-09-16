Say goodbye to those robocalls

HELENA – This is a problem that needs no explanation, the phone calls you don’t want, robocalls. But help is on the way thanks to lawmakers across our state.
According to the Robocall Index 4.8 billion robocalls were placed in the month of August. That is more than 154 million calls a day.
Attorney General Tim Fox today announced that as a result of a bipartisan, public/private coalition of all attorneys general and 12 phone companies, eight principles have been adopted to fight illegal robocalls nationwide. Fox says their goal is to reduce or completely eliminate the rob callers who have criminal intent.
“We know that Montanan's don't appreciate getting calls at all hours of the night and day soliciting things, particularly when it's someone who is trying to scam them,” says Fox.
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines co-sponsored the TRACED Act to stop these calls and it passed with an overwhelming majority in the Senate. Back in July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Stopping Bad Robocalls Act which included Congressman Greg Gianforte’s Tracing Back Catching Unlawful Robocalls Act.