Salvation Army breaks ground on new wing

HELENA – The Salvation Army is expanding its facility and broke ground on a new wing that will soon house expanded social services.
The project will consist of connecting the two buildings to create a new wing which will house social services including expanding the food bank.
This will allow clients to shop for food instead of simply receiving a food box. The new space will also include case management offices for easier access to case managers in a more secure and confidential setting.
“The primary purpose of the new wing is to increase our overall service capacity while making our case managers more accessible,” said Major Phil Smith, director of The Salvation Army in Helena in a press release. “But we’re also happy to connect our buildings with an efficient workspace that minimizes the time spent outside for our clients and staff, which is especially important during Montana winters.”
Services will continue to happen as they currently do, and they will not lose any steps in being able to provide services while this project is under construction. The 2,6000 square foot wing will connect the existing administration building and gymnasium. There will also be a 10,000 square foot parking lot that will replace the current gravel parking area.
This has been a three-year project in the making and is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2020, but they did fall a little short of their goal buy a little over $150,000 and they are still looking for donations. If you are interest in helping out, you can click here.