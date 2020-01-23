HELENA- Violinist Robyn Bollinger and Bruckner’s epic Symphony No. 4 will perform at the Helena Civic Center this Saturday, January 25.
The Helena Symphony says Robyn Bollinger will perform French composer Édouard Lalo’s fiery Symphonie espagnole, and following her performance, the Helena Symphony will perform Anton Bruckner’s popular Fourth Symphony, composed in 1874.
The concert will start at 7:30 pm in the Helena Civic Center Saturday, January 25.
Tickets can be purchased online on the Helena Symphony’s website here, by calling the Symphony Box Office at 406-442-1860 or by visiting the Symphony Box Office located on the Walking Mall at the Livestock Building (2 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Tickets range from $55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee.