Road construction starting this month at York Road and Lake Helena Drive

HELENA - Construction work will begin sometime this month at the intersection of York Road and Lake Helena Drive to add a roundabout.
According to Montana Department of Transportation officials, they noticed a trend of accidents in the area, and based on what they were seeing they did some analysis on what would best improve the intersection and a roundabout came out to be the best option.
“We took into account the types of accidents we were seeing, the time of day, all of the details involved. Did an analysis based on that, and again checking other options, along with the roundabout, and the roundabout rose to the top as the best option,” said Rick Hibl the District Construction Engineer for Great Falls District MDT.
Currently the intersection is a two-way stop and construction is expected to start sometime this month, weather permitting, and will wrap up three to four months later. Motorists can expect some lane shifts, traffic control, by temporary lighting and flaggers, along with 10 to 15-minute delays depending on what is going on. There will not be any road closures due to the construction, but the movement through the construction zone will change based on the work being done that day.
MDT’s highest priority is safety and they encourage people to slow down, pay attention to signs and to be careful in the work zone.
There will also be an open house meeting at the Red Fox Supper Club & Lounge, Thursday April 25th, from 4-6 p.m. for anyone who would like to find out more about the project.