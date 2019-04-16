Resolution says pornography is a public health hazard

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, UP TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND JEFFERSON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES. SNOWFALL RATES NEAR ONE INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&