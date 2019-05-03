Red Cross and Helena Fire Department installing free smoke alarms

HELENA - On Friday and Saturday the Helena Red Cross, firefighters and volunteers will go door to door in Helena neighborhoods installing free smoke alarms.
They will also test existing alarms and help families form a plan of how to safely escape their home during a fire. The acting Fire Chief for the Helena Fire Department says, what they find quiet often is people die from smoke and not the fire, and a lot of the time they won't even know what happened because they are in bed sleeping.
“If you have good smoke alarms and they alert, most of the time you can get out of the house well before there is any real fire danger," said Ken Wood, the Helena Fire Department Acting Fire Chief.
According to the Helena Fire Department Facebook Page, when a house fire occurs, families on average have about two minutes to escape their home safely, about the amount of time it takes to brush your teeth. Having a working smoke alarm can mean the difference between life and death during a house fire.
If you would like to have a free smoke alarm installed in your home, you can find out how to sign up by clicking here.