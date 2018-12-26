Recycling the Holiday Mess

I am sure we all have a lot of cardboard boxes laying around after the Holidays. But throwing them into the trash isn’t the best option. Recycling them can help by putting less things into the landfill.
Wrapping and tissue paper are items you do not want to put into your recycling bin, it doesn’t break down like other paper. If your package is wrapped in brown packaging paper this can be put into the cardboard bin. There are also other things you can recycle after the Holiday.
“The other thing you can recycle is all of the beverage containers that people are definitely going through at Christmas. All the glass any color, all the tin cans and any plastic containers people are drinking out of,” said Charlotte Lauerman Office Manager for Helena Recycling.
If you are planning on recycling some of your boxes from the Holiday, Lauerman says to flatten the cardboard as much as possible. If you have curb side pick-up, recyclables need to be separated into different bin, such as one for plastic, tin and aluminum and glass.
You can also take your recyclables to the transfer station if you are not signed up for curb side pick-up in Helena. You can find out more information about curb side recycling by clicking here.