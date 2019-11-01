HELENA- Every year, up to five Purple Heart recipients gets the chance to hunt mule deer on the training area of Fort William Henry Harrison in accordance with regulations associated with Montana FWP Hunting District 388.
A release from the Montana National Guard says one hunter a day between November 18 and November 22 will be allowed to hunt on the land. No hunting parties will be allowed.
Reservations are on a first come first served basis and can be made over the phone to Fort Harrison Range Control at 406-324-3694.
The opportunity for the hunt on Fort Harrison is provided by the Montana National Guard every year.
All FWP deer hunting regulations for hunting district 388 must be followed. The only firearms allowed to be used during the hunt are muzzleloaders, handguns with a barrel shorter than 10 ½ inches, and shotguns. Archery is also allowed in the weapons restricted area.
“The Montana Purple Heart Deer Hunt is a way for us to thank those veterans who have given so much to our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General for Montana. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to make a reservation to participate.”