Ordering something online or even shipping a present to a loved one is stressful enough, and knowing a gift could be stolen from your own porch is alarming to think about.
With online shopping becoming so popular, more and more Christmas gifts are arriving by mail. Which gives thieves more of an opportunity to steal your purchases or gifts. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says getting your packages sent to a different location can help when there is someone there who can receive it.
"Have someone that you know come and pick them up for you, or have them delivered to a different address. Maybe if it works with your boss you can have them delivered at work or have them delivered someplace you can pick them up," said Sheriff Dutton.
Sheriff Dutton also says to check to your mail everyday because thieves like to look through mailboxes at night. Have your neighbor or someone you trust pick up your packages if you are going to be gone for an extended period of time. If you see someone that doesn't look familiar looking through mailboxes or packages write down a description or take a picture with your phone. If you happen to have a video surveillance system installed on your home, that is a great way help officers track down thieves.
With Christmas exactly one week away knowing that every gift is safe and under the tree can help relieve some of the Holiday stress.