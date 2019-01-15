Proposed Tax on Fireworks to Benefit Firefighters

Lawmakers in the Capital City are proposing a bill that could tax the sales of fireworks.
The House Taxation Committee will be taking its first look at a bill that would add a tax to fireworks in Montana.
There is no current provision for taxation on fireworks. Democrat Dave Fern of Whitefish wrote the proposal that would tax fireworks wholesalers. The money collected would then help firefighters. He’s proposing the money be used as worker’s comp for volunteer firefighters. It would also be used to create a grant program for emergency medical and trauma services for those volunteer firefighters.
Under this new act, firework wholesalers would be required to obtain a permit prior to selling fireworks in the state. They would be responsible for paying the tax twice a year.