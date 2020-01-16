HELENA- Council members from the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council will meet on January 27 and January 28 at the Helena Holiday Inn Express.
The public is invited to the meetings to observe council proceedings and there will be time scheduled for public participation at the meetings.
According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, during the meeting, council members will work to develop recommendations that may require attention during the 2021 legislative session as well as refine the new public access land agreement program created in the 2019 session through Senate Bill 341.
Presentations about elk shoulder seasons, chronic wasting disease and feral swine will also be heard by council members at the meetings.
The meeting on January 27 will be from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and the meeting on January 28 will be from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.
For more information about the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council or for the meeting agenda, you can visit the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here or contact Jason Kool, Hunting Access Bureau Chief at 406-444-2505 or by email at Jason.Kool@mt.gov