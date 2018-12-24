Preserving Reeder's Alley in Helena

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO FIVE ADDITIONAL INCHES AT CHIEF JOSEPH PASS. * WHERE...NORTHWESTERN BEAVERHEAD INCLUDING CHIEF JOSEPH PASS, AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK ABOVE 5000 FEET INCLUDING MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL THE AFTERNOON, WHEN SNOW WILL DIMINISH AND STOP. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&