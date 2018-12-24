Preserving Reeder's Alley in Helena

If you are a historian or just someone who happens to be fascinated by the rich history in the state of Montana, Reeder’s Alley just might be of interest to you.
The buildings that make up Reeder’s Alley happen to be Helena's oldest territorial period neighborhood. The original settlement was part of the downtown mining district where miners and laborers lived and worked.
In the late 1960’s an urban renewal project tore down a lot of the older parts of Downtown Helena. There were a few ladies in the community who saw the value of the slice of early day Helena and were able to save Reeder’s Alley. They helped convert the buildings into business, caterers and offices. Chere Jiusto Executive Director of the Montana Preservation Alliance says Helena has believed in the value of its history for a long time so preserving the past is valuable.
“People really love the stories of the early days and you know everybody takes a role in helping to preserve what’s here now,” Jiusto said.
Lewis Reeder was a mason from Pennsylvania. He saw an opportunity to be part of the Gold Rush in Lewis and Clark County by using his skills to build the community fire safe buildings. According to Jiusto these buildings tell stories of the history of the town and the community.
In 1935 there were a series of earthquakes in Helena that destroyed some of the settlement, but most of the buildings built by Reeder remain today.