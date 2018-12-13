If you are someone who doesn't have access to a garage this winter, you are probably wondering how cold is to cold for your car to be outside before damaged is caused.
With single digit temperatures in the forecast, having your car inspected is an important step in keeping it going this winter.
"Pre-winter inspections where you check components to make sure they are in good working order. Check fluids to make sure they are in good working order. Obviously tire pressure when you have colder temperatures your tire pressure, the molecules in the air condense so that reduces your tire pressure," said Nick Fox Co-Owner of Point S Tire and Auto Service in Helena.
If you are leaving your car outside, Nick says you should check if you have a good battery to sustain the cold temperatures. He also recommends getting a block heater to keep your engine warm during the freezing over night lows. According to Fox, checking your tire pressure when there is a severe temperature drop will help your car get better fuel economy and better performance from traction from your tires.
We all rely on our four wheeled friends more than we think and especially so in the winter. So taking the proper precautions might help you and your car survive the winter.