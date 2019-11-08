Possible mountain lion sighting in East Helena

HELENA- A possible mountain lion in East Helena could affect kids going to school.
There was a mountain lion sighting in a subdivision in the capital city that had the school and people in the area on alert.
If a child is walking to school and has an encounter with a mountain lion FWP says these are the things you should do to stay safe:
- Do Not Approach a Lion
- Do Not Run from a Lion
- Do Not Crouch Down or Bend Over
- Appear Larger
- Be vocal
The mountain lion was spotted yesterday in the La Casa Grande subdivision, the superintendent of the East Helena Schools posted to Facebook asking students and parents to be on alert.
The Sheriff's Department did do a thorough investigation of the area last evening and was unable to find the reported mountain lion.