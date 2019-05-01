Phase one of the terminal expansion complete at the Helena Regional Airport

HELENA - The Helena Regional Airport has seen a significant growth in passenger traffic since the last terminal expansion was complete in 2005. Due to the uptick in traffic it has caused the airport to expand its terminal once again.
Phase one of the expansion has been completed and phase two started earlier this week, this is scheduled to take a year.
When passengers come through the terminal, they will be boarding their airplane out of an area different than they have before. During the upcoming months, travelers can expect things to change frequently as restrooms, the snack bar, and other amenities are moving around as all of those are a part of the expansion project. But the airport isn’t the only thing benefiting from the renovations.
"Just a whole multitude of local subs have been working on this project. It's an incredible economic boom to the community, putting a lot of local people to work. A lot of local Helena firms are getting to show what they can do on this project,” said Jeff Wadekamper the Airport Director.
The expansion project is funded by airport user fees and no local tax dollars or mill levies are being used to pay for the renovations. The airport director is not anticipating any change in air service or delays for passengers. He says the airport will continue to be fully operational throughout the entire process, but things will get a little tight during peak flight times, but don’t worry they have enough room to keep everyone comfortable.
They will be adding 20,000 additional square feet to the existing 10,000 thousand square feet that is being remodeled and refurbished. This project is slated to be complete in the fall of 2020. To find out more in-depth information about the terminal expansion project click here.