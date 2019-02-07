"Personhood" Bill heard today

This bill centers on the definition of a person and says life begins at fertilization or conception. This means, if this bill passes abortions would become illegal in the state.
People on each side of this bill were allotted an hour and 15 minutes to testify and every second of that time was used to defend their sides. Proponents of this bill spent their time telling the committee that passing this bill will save lives.
“You have the authority to save the lives of Montana children and I plead with you to save them. Life beings at conception, the very thing that this bill promotes. Life at conception is evident in the word of god and the bible and this should be enough for us,” said Jonah Barnes a pastor in Helena.
And opponents of this bill say this would take away a woman’s fundamental right to choose.
“I am tired of having to say time and time again that my body is my own. My choices are my own and even when all of those choices were taken away from me momentarily. I still have a fundamental right to determine my own future,” said Kelsen Young the Executive Director of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
The committee did not take any action on this bill today. If it does pass, the issue will be put in front of voters in 2020.