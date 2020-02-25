HELENA- East 6th Avenue will be closed between North Roberts Street and North Sanders Street starting February 27 to study traffic patterns around the Capitol campus.
The closure will be between Thursday, February 27 and Tuesday, March 3.
According to the City of Helena, access to parking for the lot along North Roberts east of the Scott Hart Building will be available from 8th Avenue.
People are asked to plan accordingly for alternative routes during the closure.
If you have any questions, you can contact Russ Katherman, Administrator of the Architecture & Engineering Division, at 406-444-3104.