North Hills Fire Tour
Officials gave a tour of the North Hills fire earlier today. Showing us what changes need to be made so fires in the future are easier to control and may not grow to be as large.
Bob Drake Fire Chief of Tri-lakes Volunteer Fire Department told me that "although the fire did burn a lot of forest the communication between departments and agencies was one of the key factors to tackling this fire."
Senator Steve Daines tagged along today for the tour, and says one thing is very clear. "It's telling us that we need to do a much better job of proactively managing our forest, either we will manage the forest or the forest will manage us."
Daines is doing just that, he is working with California Senator Diane Feinstein on coming up with a bill that will incorporate forest projects such as, thinning and removing excess fuels. Not only is it beneficial during fire season, but to the environment as well.
The two men who were target shooting which caused the fie have turned themselves in. They will not be facing legal charges, only civil for the damages that it caused.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.