North Hills Fire: Community offering up houses as evacuations continue

HELENA – Over 400 people have been evacuated from their homes, as the North Hills Fire in Helena continues to burn.
Rena Carlson has lived in the North Valley for over 30 years, and she says she didn’t even have to think about it when she got a call from one of her co-workers on Saturday saying they needed to evacuate. With no hesitation she said come on over.
“Just not a question. I’m one of those people, if somebody needs help, I’m going to help. I can’t do a lot, but I have a place for them. So absolutely, I told them to just come on over and they could stay as long as they needed too,” said Carlson, who is housing fire evacuees.
As of right now, there have been no structures damaged or injuries reported, and evacuation orders and warning are still in place, but officials say they will let residents return home as soon as it’s safe. They are also urging residents to mentally prepare because their homes will look a lot different once they return.
Tom and Christine White are the fire evacuees Rena is taking in. They say they are very thankful they have an orderly family. They got everything ready to go and were out of there pretty quickly. They also said this is the first time they’ve had to evacuate so leaving their home is an uneasy feeling, but they are very confident in the firefighter's work.
“It's a really tough job and I'm really thankful that they're on the job. There's a lot of folks up there working that fire,” said Tom.
“There are a lot of volunteers and I'm trusting in their great work,” Christine added.
Officials will hold another North Hills Fire briefing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the Helena Valley Community Center. To find out more fire information you can click here.