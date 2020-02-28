HELENA- New aquatic invasive species rules have been set for nonresident boaters and anglers visiting Montana in 2020.
According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the fee nonresident anglers pay for the Angler Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Pass has been reduced from $15 to $7.50. Nonresident youth under the age of 16 will not have to purchase the Angler AIS Prevention Pass.
In addition starting this year, nonresidents launching watercraft in Montana have to purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass.
A $30 fee applies to all motorized watercraft that are registered in another state or country.
A non-motorized watercraft fee of $10 applies to rafts, kayaks, drift boats, catamarans, and sailboats that nonresidents bring into Montana.
The Vessel AIS Prevention Pass expires at the end of the year on December 31 and is not transferable between vessels.
You can purchase the Vessel AIS Prevention Pass online here or at any Fish, Wildlife and Parks office. FWP says the proof of purchase is an electronic or paper receipt.
All watercraft coming into Montana from out of the state must be inspected prior to launching and anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter according to FWP.
The first watercraft inspection stations opened this month in Kalispell and Ravalli, and more inspection stations will open later this spring.