Non-profit receives a large renovation grant

HELENA – West Mont Farm and Gardens Group Home, provides a variety of services for over 200 people with developmental disabilities and they have received over $700,000 in grant money. Lewis and Clark County has approved a sub-recipient agreement for its $450,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $277,344 HOME Investment Partnership Grant.
The money is helping the farm get a completely new look, but it will also allow the non-profit organization to continue to house, employ and provide other services to hundreds of clients. Currently seven people live at the West Mont Farm and Garden Home and have since been relocated to another center while the home is undergoing renovations.
A major part of the renovation process is adding an 8th bedroom so each resident can have their own space. The renovations started a little over three months ago, Ashleigh Heimbach, the executive director, says the clients are very anxious to return to their new home.
“One of the things we were able to do is let them pick out one of the paint colors for their bedrooms. It just kind of makes it feel like it’s more theirs, so they’re really excited to move back in,” said Heimbach.
The projects goal is to improve the safety of the home, by making it ADA accessible so it can be fully functioning to all the residents. West Mont says improvements will be made to the home that was built in 1989, and those will include expanded living spaces, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, a new bedroom addition so that each resident can have their own private space, a new carport, roof, furnace, and insulation, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing updates, expanding the deck, plus a new Water Supply System.
The renovations are expected to be complete sometime in mid-September. The Farm has to replace the water system and in order for them to not interrupt the renovation process they will have to cancel the Family Fun Day Event coming up in September. They say the community has been great and very understanding with the decision.