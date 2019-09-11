HELENA- Kids’ Chance of Montana, a non-profit that gives scholarships to children whose parents were injured or killed doing their jobs, received a $25,000 check from the Montana State Fund.
Kids’ Chance of Montana is one of 46 states that are a part of the Kids’ Chance Network who have awarded more than $16 million in scholarships across the country and the program has given 11 scholarships to Montana students since coming to the state in 2018.
“Historically, Montana has been among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities,” said Laurence Hubbard, MSF President and CEO. “That is certainly not a category we want to lead, and we are committed to improving the workplace safety culture by driving awareness. At the same time, it is equally important to continue to help injured workers and their families through programs like Kids’ Chance and Montana State Fund’s independent scholarship program. We are proud, and honored, to play a small role in helping these students achieve their dreams.”
A scholarship was given to Madison Haagenson, a sophomore at Montana State University in Bozeman, in 2018 and she says that the scholarship gave her the opportunity to pursue her educational dreams and she is grateful.