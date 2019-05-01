Non-profit going through a major renovation project

HELENA - West Mont is one of Helena’s largest non-profit organizations that assists the developmentally disabled and they will be going through a major renovation at one of their four vocational centers.
The projects goal is to improve the safety of the home, making it ADA accessible so it can be fully functioning to all the residents. Currently seven people live at the West Mont Farm & Garden Group Home and have since been relocated to another center while the home is undergoing renovations.
An 8th bedroom will be added so each resident can have their own room. The renovations will also be replacing the water supply system, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical upgrades. Other renovations include a new furnace and roof, expanding the living and exercise rooms, laundry room renovations, new mudroom, office and meter space, widening all interior/exterior doorways to ADA standers, remodeling bathrooms, new wood ramp, side walk, and covered parking and deck improvements.
Arlene Flynn, the Vice President of Development and Marketing, says updating the home is important so they can continue to break down barriers about people with developmental disabilities.
“They are like you or I. They might look a little different, they might walk a little different, but they have feelings. They enjoy things just like you or I. They like going to work and having a fulfilling and meaningful job. And they like their home space too. They like to come home and relax. And with these renovations and with these updates it’s going to make it a lot nicer for them to be able to do that,” said Flynn.
The estimated cost of the home renovation is about $800,000. In the next few months West Mont will start work on several major outdoor projects. The non-profit has been awarded numerous grants making the renovation project possible.
The project is expected to be complete September 1st. Below is the floor plan for the main level renovation.