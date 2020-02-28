HELENA- Nine new Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were commissioned Thursday night at the 67th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony.
According to the DOJ, the event took place at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Helena, and Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion addressed the graduates.
“The importance of the work that lies ahead of you cannot be overstated. So, set your direction with a positive attitude and strong spirit. Remember that each of you is now a person of influence simply by virtue of the badge on your chest and the trust the public will place in you. Montana’s law enforcement professionals are her true heroes,” Bennion said in a release.
Four awards were presented at the ceremony:
Physical Fitness Award
Timothy Haymond
Awarded for exemplary standards during the physical fitness curriculum in the 67th MHP Academy.
The Michael Haynes Memorial Grant
End of Watch: March 27, 2009
Christopher Ellis
This award was presented in loving memory of Trooper Michael W. Haynes – MHP 159 on behalf of his wife, Tawny Haynes.
Academic Award
Alex Becken
Awarded for exemplary standards during the academic curriculum in the 67th MHP Academy.
Camp Commander Award
Christopher Ellis
Awarded for exemplary standards and performance observed by the Camp Commanders in the 67th MHP Academy.
The nine members of the 67th academy class include:
Alex Becken
Hometown: Bozeman
Initial station: Townsend
Cale Bruun
Hometown: Missoula
Initial station: Bozeman
Ryan Daub
Hometown: Kalispell
Initial station: Helena
Christopher Ellis
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Initial station: Deer Lodge
Timothy Haymond
Hometown: Columbia Falls
Initial station: Stanford
Lucas Herl
Hometown: Great Bend, Kansas
Initial station: Helena
Justin Knapp
Hometown: Bozeman
Initial station: Bozeman
Kayce Milligan
Hometown: Great Falls
Initial station: Anaconda
Talbot “Cade” Thompson
Hometown: Charlo
Initial station: Superior
The Montana Highway Patrol is accepting applications for new Troopers beginning March 6. If you’re interested in applying, you can visit MHP’s website here for details.
For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, you can contact MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or (406) 444-3259.