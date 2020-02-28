Nine New MHP Troopers

HELENA- Nine new Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were commissioned Thursday night at the 67th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony.

According to the DOJ, the event took place at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Helena, and Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion addressed the graduates.

“The importance of the work that lies ahead of you cannot be overstated.  So, set your direction with a positive attitude and strong spirit. Remember that each of you is now a person of influence simply by virtue of the badge on your chest and the trust the public will place in you.  Montana’s law enforcement professionals are her true heroes,” Bennion said in a release.

 

Four awards were presented at the ceremony:

Physical Fitness Award

Timothy Haymond

Awarded for exemplary standards during the physical fitness curriculum in the 67th MHP Academy.

 

The Michael Haynes Memorial Grant

End of Watch:  March 27, 2009

Christopher Ellis

This award was presented in loving memory of Trooper Michael W. Haynes – MHP 159 on behalf of his wife, Tawny Haynes.

 

Academic Award

Alex Becken

Awarded for exemplary standards during the academic curriculum in the 67th MHP Academy.

 

Camp Commander Award

Christopher Ellis

Awarded for exemplary standards and performance observed by the Camp Commanders in the 67th MHP Academy.

 

The nine members of the 67th academy class include:

Alex Becken 

Hometown:  Bozeman

Initial station:  Townsend

 

Cale Bruun                   

Hometown:  Missoula

Initial station:  Bozeman

 

Ryan Daub

Hometown:  Kalispell

Initial station:  Helena

 

Christopher Ellis                                          

Hometown:  Atlanta, Georgia

Initial station:  Deer Lodge

 

Timothy Haymond

Hometown:  Columbia Falls         

Initial station:  Stanford

 

Lucas Herl                                

Hometown:  Great Bend, Kansas  

Initial station:  Helena

 

Justin Knapp                                         

Hometown:  Bozeman

Initial station:  Bozeman

 

Kayce Milligan                           

Hometown:  Great Falls                                      

Initial station:  Anaconda

 

Talbot “Cade” Thompson                                                           

Hometown:  Charlo                                  

Initial station:  Superior

 

The Montana Highway Patrol is accepting applications for new Troopers beginning March 6. If you’re interested in applying, you can visit MHP’s website here for details.

For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, you can contact MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or (406) 444-3259. 

