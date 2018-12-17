Mariah Swingley a former student at Capital High School created a Facebook page where she would post encouraging messages to let other students know they were not alone in their struggles. In 2015 Swingley was killed in a car accident. Christina Sieminski a science teacher at Capital High, who taught Swingley, spoke with others about the idea of a club taking the name of Mariah's Facebook page to carry on her mission and memory.
Sieminski has worked with the high school students to teach them different techniques to assist in carrying on the program. In turn, the students teach the techniques to middle schoolers and elementary students. Sammi Conrad a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary is charge of the student council at Jefferson. She runs the Niceness is Priceless program at the school and says starting this program at such a young age really helps kids become a custom to it.
"I think because it becomes a habit. And if we can teach them little ways constantly to be kind than they grow up seeing that, and hopefully this is something that continues so when they go to middle school it will continue with the niceness and then high school. It just becomes a part of our society," said Conrad.
The kids have responded very well to the program according to Conrad. So far this month at Jefferson Elementary they have had a Niceness is Priceless food drive which they will be donating to Helena Food Share. They have a candy gram day where each student receives a candy gram from someone with a special message on it. They plan on doing something big every month for the program.
They have only been actively implementing the Niceness is Priceless program for little over a month, but they have already scheduled for it to continue next year.