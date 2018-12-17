Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * TIMING...TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER, MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&