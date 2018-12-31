Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK SHERIFF AND HELENA 911 CENTER. SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE OCCURRING IN THE HELENA VALLEY NORTHWARD TO THE WOLF CREEK AREA. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 15 FROM HELENA TO JUST SOUTH OF WOLF CREEK. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW, COMBINED WITH WIND GUSTS FROM 30 TO 40 MPH ARE CREATING AREAS OF POOR VISIBILITY, LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES. PLEASE EXERCISE CAUTION THROUGH MONDAY MORNING, POSSIBLY DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE IN HELENA. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&