New Year’s Eve can be a lot of fun and making plans to be safe should be on the top of your list.
Ringing in the New Year can be filled with traditions, parties and lot of fun. But don’t let those celebrations be ruined by not preparing for the night ahead.
Andy Coil an ER Physician at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena says he is biased when it comes to celebrating responsibly because he has seen a lot of severe cases.
“In the Emergency Room we see the worst of the worst. So, my recommendation, first and foremost is to not drink at all. Because when we see patients who have been drinking alcohol it’s usually for significant issues and big bad traumas,” said Coil.
Coil went on to say it is common to see more people coming in around the holidays under the influence of alcohol and other substances. According to Coil, you want to be around the right people to help you make good decisions. Make sure someone is in charge and sober, do not drive or ride with anyone under the influence. Lastly, knowing your limits before you lose your self-control.
Coil also said, St. Peter’s Health is always here. If anyone has any problems over the Holiday, they are more than willing to take care of you.