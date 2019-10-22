Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 75 MPH AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS, AND CAMPER TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&

...PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA... AREAS OF SNOW ARE FALLING ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA THIS MORNING. SNOW WILL BRING REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLIPPERY CONDITIONS IN AREAS WHERE ROADS BECOME SNOW COVERED AND ICY. SNOW SHOULD TAPER OFF LATER THIS MORNING OR INTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS TODAY. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY AN INCH OR LESS CAN BE EXPECTED.