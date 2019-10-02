HELENA - As the seasons start to change, so does the traffic pattern at one Helena intersection.
The intersection at Norris Road and Applegate Drive have been changed. Stop signs have now been placed on Applegate drive. The old ones on Norris Road have now been removed.
This decision came after a two week long study done by Lewis and Clark County.
based on the results, the recommendation was made so the fewest number of vehicles have to stop when passing by the intersection.
According to Kevin Horne who is the Road and Bridge Operations Manager for Lewis and Clark county: "We are doing traffic studies in a lot of intersections and roads. As Helena and the community grows, we are seeing a lot more traffic through these areas. As part of that process we will be doing a lot of traffic studies."