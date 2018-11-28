New partnership with St. Peter's Health to provide more medical services

St. Peter's Health announced a new partnership this afternoon that they say will drastically improve Helena’s access to healthcare. We explain how the hospital's new venture with the University of Utah will change the way patients in the Capital City address their medical needs.
"It’s now. It's happening now,” said Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health.
Healthcare officials with Helena’s largest provider of medical services, says its newest collaboration with the nationally ranked university will help streamline coordination of care and services.
“They'll get access to sub specialists. Highly, highly trained folks that they don't have currently today or that we're not able to have today," said Johnson.
Johnson says there will be improvements made across the facility, especially in departments like oncology, neurology and orthopedics. Specialist's advice in Salt Lake City will now be available with the click of a button.
"Our physicians will be able to communicate back and forth with them,” said Johnson.
St. Peter’s says they've been going through the process for more than a year. They picked the University of Utah because of its proximity to Helena and because the university already has already fostered more than 20 other partnerships with hospitals across the Midwest.
"We're together able to choose which patients are better at a big university center and which ones can stay here and help the ones here get the best care that they can with that partnership," Ted Kimball with the University of Utah.
Despite partnering with an out of state operator, St. Peter's officials says they will be able to maintain local control.
"I’m a community member. My kids go to school with kids here and other family members and it’s just really exciting to be able to extend this to our community,” said Johnson.
Helena’s hospital has already started implementing some new programs, like the "Tele-ICU," which utilizes remote monitoring technology to the most critical patients. Other adjustments will be made in the coming weeks.