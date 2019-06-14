New Montana Heritage Center could replace old Capital Hill Mall

HELENA - The old Capital Hill Mall site could be the new location for The New Montana Heritage Center, the renovation and expansion of the Montana Historical Society.
In 2009, the Department of Administration selected the corner of 6th and Roberts on the Capital Campus for the site for the Heritage Center, but with the recent passage of SB 338, requiring the state to revisit the plan and consider the mall site as a possible location.
“It’s a good process, it’s a healthy thing to revisit the conditions of the sites and the designs and over the next year or so that’s what will be done,” said Bruce Whittenberg, the Director the Montana Historical Society.
Both sites will be reviewed by the Department of Administration. The focus of the MHS Board of Trustee’s is on the 6th and Roberts location, because it will allow them to expand and stay adjacent to the Capitol Building which is a benefit to visitors.
There hasn’t been a final decision made on where The New Montana Heritage Center will be built, but both locations will be carefully considered.