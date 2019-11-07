New LED lights coming to East Helena

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITIES OF A QUARTER MILE OR LOWER IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES THE INTERSTATE 15 CORRIDOR FROM HELENA TO WOLF CREEK. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING CONDITIONS WILL CREATE ICE ON ROADWAYS AND BRIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. && MOLDAN