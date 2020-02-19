New law defines service animal requirements

HELENA – During the 2019 Legislative Session, a bill was passed revising laws related to service animals.
After a dog, said to be wearing a fake service vest attacked someone in a Great Falls Walmart.
In October, House Bill 439 became law defining the types of animals that can be used as service animals. The law says a service animal means a dog or miniature horse, that has been trained specifically for a task that is related to an individual's disability.
The term does not include an emotional support animal. Representative Denely Loge, of Saint Regis, sponsored the bill, and says the whole reason for it was to prevent incidents like the one in Great Falls from happening.
"A service dog is a very legitimate animal and they provide so many services and a lot of people don't understand that,” says Rep. Loge. “Those that falsify their service dogs, they are kind of invading on the real need of a service dog and it's demising the quality of that service dog status."
Loge also says the law states that if a business owner has a sign out in front saying service animals only, they are allowed to ask if the service animal is required because of a disability and to describe the work or task the animal is trained to do.
If a person mispresents a service animal, they could be found guilty of a misdemeanor.