New health clinic open in East Helena

EAST HELENA – PureView Health has partnered with Intermountain and East Helena Public Schools to open a new clinic for East Helena residents. The new clinic will provide medical and behavioral health care, along with dental and pharmacy delivery services.
The one-stop shop health clinic opened on Monday and provides routine well child check-ups with immunizations all the way to psychiatric medication management.
PureView screens all their patients for depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders because they believe in treating the whole person. Jill Steeley, PureView Executive Director, says East Helena could use better access to health care services right in their community.
“It seems like such a short distance between East Helena and Helena, but when you live and work in different communities sometimes it's hard to get back and forth, to pick up your kids up from school to bring them back into Helena then take them back to East Helena. We just really wanted to make sure that they have good access to health care right in their community,” she said.
Patients will have access to behavioral health specialists Monday through Thursday and access to medical and dental care on Tuesday's and Thursday’s with walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. and pharmacy deliveries will be made every day.
The clinic is located across the street from Prickly Pear Elementary School at 250 Academic Street in East Helena. The clinic is now open to the public and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Healthy Montana Kids and most insurance plans.