HELENA - One business in central Montana is leading the way in the fight to keep our nation secure. Pioneer Aerostructures is key to the development of the F-35 lightning, one of the military's stealthiest fighter jets.
They've only been around for about 6 years, but Pioneer Aerostructures and their 32 employees are in part responsible for making sure the f-35 is ready to take to the skies.
Congressman Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines got a first hand look at how the F-35 is set to make a difference in our military, as well as the state's economy for years to come.
In Montana the F-35 program contributes nearly 16 million dollars annually to the state. The total cost for the F-35 5th generation lightning, is around 80 million dollars, but it's bringing more than just money to the state.
Glenn Classa said "The impact Here in Montana spans over 190 jobs."
The F-35 isn't just made for America. While 130 of them are part of our military, more than 420 of them have been delivered worldwide.
In the end more than 3-thousand are on track to be delivered in the coming years, with parts being built right here in Montana. Senator Daines says this jet in particular is what could make the difference in fighting the enemy.
"They are the best aircraft in the world there stealth, our adversary cant detect us, gives us important advantage in the air and on the battlefield."
Pioneer Aerostructure has two long term contracts on the f-35 lightning two program. Where they will continue to supply key components to the manufacture of the F-35.