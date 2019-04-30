New equity fountain coming to Downtown Helena this summer

The Helena City Commission voted to accept the donation of the equity fountain and Ron Waterman, the Chair of the Equity Fountain Project, saw this as an opportunity to restate some of the values the community should stand for like equity, fairness, equality, diversity and tolerance. He says the city needed something to demonstrate and celebrate those values.
“This is one of the first times a community has come together after one of these old confederate fountains have been taken down and put up a fountain that expresses different sets of values that are shared commonly by the entire community,” said Waterman.
There is still work that needs to be done by the city before the new fountain can be installed. Fundraising efforts have been made to reach there $100,000 goal. Currently they have raised about $75,000.
Waterman hopes to raise enough money to pay for the fountain as well as some additional funds to help maintain it.