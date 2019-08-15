HELENA - A potential change in departments for the Helena civic center has some people worried. The center will now fall under parks and recreation and open lands department, causing concern over whether or not that department can provide the civic center the support it needs.
General manager Byron Dike told me the parks and rec and open lands department are more qualified to handle the type of events the civic center holds.
Both of those new departments handle large events just like the civic center, but when I asked him about any negative impact this could have, he told me people thought this could be the first steps in losing the civic center all together.
Dike assured me that is not the case at all. In fact he says under the new department there could be even more big name acts and events coming to Helena. In the meantime the change in departments should be pretty smooth.
Dike: "I see it being pretty seamless you know there is always the fear of the unknown especially with the staff and customers things like that just making sure that they realize we are going onward and upward and that it's not a step back by any means."
There is one final vote that has to happen before the move can go forward. City commissioners will be doing that on august 26th .