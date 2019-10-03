HELENA - Today Whitney Williams announced her campaign kick off on the steps of the Capitol Building in Helena.
The basis of her campaign is tackling corrupt pharmaceutical companies, ending assault on public lands and making sure every kid throughout the state of Montanan receives proper education.
Although this is just the first step in becoming Governor, Williams knows it is not going to be an easy fight, but something she is ready for.
Williams said: "We are at a moment in our history where all of use need to step into the arena, I think there is an extraordinary ability to make change as a leader of our state."
Williams is a sixth generation Montanan who founded her own company while working alongside fortune 500 companies.