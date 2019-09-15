New app allows residents to report issues around Helena

HELENA – A new app is in the testing phase for residents to report issues around the city of the Helena. Residents in the Capital City will be able to report things like potholes, down trees, or even an issue in a park by just picking up their smart phones.
The city is modernizing the way it engages with the public. Currently there are a lot of steps residents have to go through to report a problem to the city and may lose the connection of where the issue stands. The new app will let residents track the progress of their request.
"They can get updates about it, they can find out when it's been resolved,” says Rebecca Connors the Public Information Officer for Public Works. “It really opens the communication channels between the public and the city and also holds us accountable which is really great."
Connors says the app is very user friendly and will allow residents to take pictures and show a better description of the issue or even geotag the location so the city can see right where the problem is.
The new app will be called MyHelena and is still in the testing phase and will be available for residents to download by mid-October.