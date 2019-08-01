UPDATE: (AUGUST 1ST - 11:30AM) The Nevada Mountain fire has slowed down only burning 10 acers overnight. with a grand total of 60 acres.
There are currently two hot shot crews on the ground being supported by air tankers and helicopters. Seven hot shot crews are on standby in case the fire gets out of control.
The fire is moderately active and is expected to move east if with the forecasted winds for today. There is a red flag warning for the remainder of the day.
HELENA - The Nevada Creek fire has claimed a total of 50 acres in its first 24 hours.
Four hot shot crews are on the ground along with air support from one large air tanker and multiple smaller tankers.
There is a close on all the trails around the area including the Continental Divide. Currently no evacuations have been ordered.
With gusty winds and thunderstorms rolling through tonight and tomorrow, officials are telling residents to be prepared for the worst.
We will have all the updates tomorrow morning.