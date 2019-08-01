HELENA - The Nevada Creek fire has claimed a total of 50 acres in its first 24 hours.
Four hot shot crews are on the ground along with air support from one large air tanker and multiple smaller tankers.
There is a close on all the trails around the area including the Continental Divide. Currently no evacuations have been ordered.
With gusty winds and thunderstorms rolling through tonight and tomorrow, officials are telling residents to be prepared for the worst.
We will have all the updates tomorrow morning.