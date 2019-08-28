HELENA- Phase three of the Front St Project will start September 3. Work will be done at the intersection of Neil Avenue and Front Street to Last Chance Gulch.

Fuller Avenue will be open but could possibly be closed starting the week of September 30.

Access for residents and business will remain open during construction but people are asked to be mindful of construction workers and obey all traffic signs.

Workers will be present Monday through Friday with some Saturdays from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Helena Sand & Gravel says they will be constructing new storm drains with manholes, curb and gutter, sidewalks, landscaping, and asphalt paving and the project will be completed over the next three months.