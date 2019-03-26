Multimillion-dollar renovation under way at St. Peter’s Health

St Peter’s Health recently broke ground on a year and half long, $9 million renovation project that will upgrade and build out six new operating suites.
The project will be broken up into four different phases. The first phase of the project will include building a new home for the Da Vinci Robert, which means the hospital will be bringing robotics surgery to Helena. This will mean more minimally-invasive procedures and more services for patients in the community.
St. Peter’s will also by adding a new state of the art lighting system, which will provide safer and cleaner rooms for OR patients, along with 4K video integration technology. This will allow surgeons to have the best picture possible for laparoscopic cases. All this new technology will allow St. Peter’s to provide new services they currently do not have, which will allow patients to stay local.
“New technology helps us do things quicker and safer. And a lot of the things we are implementing are for infection control. We are going to be one of the first hospitals in the state of Montana that has the LED lighting system that I discussed,” said Molly Litchfield the OR and PACU Director at St. Peters Health.
During the extent of the project, they plan to keep four operating rooms running. Litchfield hopes this will have minimal impact on the community and patients access to getting procedures done. The project is expected to be complete by the summer or early fall of 2020.