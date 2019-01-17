The National Safety Council released a statistic on how people are more likely to die from the opioid epidemic in our country than in car accidents.
Democrat Rep. Kimberly Dudik from Missoula heard that stat loud and clear, and is proposing an act designating October 20th as Montana Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, in order to encourage citizens to safely dispose of unused and unneeded prescription drugs.
This would help raise awareness about the consequences of not disposing prescription drugs properly, and how to educate citizens on the correct methods to get rid of them. On this day local communities, businesses and other entities throughout the state are encouraged to coordinate special exercises to emphasize the importance of proper use and disposal of prescription drugs.
This day would come during National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. We will have to wait and see if this bill passes and if Montana will have its own day to educate the community on such a growing problem in our country.